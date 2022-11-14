Woman dead after vehicle rollover into Logan River

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was pronounced dead at the hospital after her white SUV was found upside down in the Logan River Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, near 1600 E. Canyon Road, and “they assisted two citizens who were attempting to get the female up the embankment from the vehicle,” a Logan City Police statement says.

“Lifesaving efforts were made by Fire Department personnel. The female victim was transported to Logan Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.”

Logan City Fire workers searched the vehicle and the river to make sure no other passengers were in or near the vehicle. None were found, the statement says.

The incident was a single vehicle crash, the statement says.

“The SUV was headed eastbound, drifted to the right, and drove off the embankment into the Logan River where it rested upside down. At this time, we do not know how long the vehicle was in the river before it was discovered.

“The name of the victim is not being released at this time until next of kin are notified.”