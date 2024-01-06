Woman dead, baby and man transported to hospitals after ejection rollover crash in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman died, and a man and baby were transported to hospitals after a rollover crash early Saturday on Interstate 15 near Cedar City.

The vehicle, a black Ford F150 was traveling south on I-15, milepost 81 when it lost control on black ice roads, a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol says.

“The vehicle rolled over ejecting all three occupants blocking both northbound lanes. One male adult, one female adult and a female baby were traveling in the vehicle.

“The female adult died on scene. The baby was LifeFighted and the male was transported to the hospital by ambulance.”

The northbound traffic lanes were closed for medical helicopters and to conduct an investigation for approximately 2.5 hours but have since reopened.