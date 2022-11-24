Woman dead, husband injured in Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Visitors found a man injured and his wife unresponsive at Zion National Park Wednesday, and Search and Rescue crews responded to the scenes.

The man, found on Riverside Walk, was transported to the Zion Emergency Operations Center. Farther up the Narrows, other team members found the woman near the Virgin River.

“First responders administered emergency aid, but they determined she was deceased,” a Zion National Park statement says.

Background

The 33-year-old man and the 31-year-old woman on Tuesday had started their permitted 16-mile trip through the Narrows, from the top down.

“The man reported they became dangerously cold overnight and experienced symptoms consistent with hypothermia,” the Zion statement says.

“The pair stopped about a mile and a half from the north end of Riverside Walk (a paved trail that leads from the Temple of Sinawava to the Narrows). Early in the morning of Nov. 23, the man continued on to get help while the woman remained.”

The man was found on the Riverside walk, where he was being helped by other visitors to get down the trail.

“Other visitors farther up the Narrows administered CPR to the woman before Zion Search and Rescue Team members arrived,” the statement says. “The National Park Service appreciates these visitors’ efforts.”

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Office of the Medical Examiner, and the National Park Service are still investigating the cause of the woman’s death.

The names of the couple have not been released. Gephardt Daily will have more information as additional details are made available.