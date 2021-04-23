Woman dead in Murray stabbing, police search for suspect

MURRAY, Utah, April 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Murray are searching for a suspect in a woman’s stabbing death early Thursday evening.

Officers were called to an apartment complex at 4439 S. Brick Oven Way at 6:03 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found the victim in extremely critical condition.

The woman, in her mid-30s, was taken by ambulance to the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray where she died a short while later.

Police are searching for at least one suspect in the brutal attack.

