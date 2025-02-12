Woman dead in West Haven house fire

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Feb. 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators are on the scene of a fatal house fire Tuesday night near 3400 West 4300 South in West Haven.

Weber Fire Assistant Chief David Reed told Gephardt Daily, fire crews from Weber County and Roy were dispatched to a two-story home just after 6 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the residence filled with smoke and a fire burning on the second floor.

Crews quickly knocked down the blaze before search teams discovered an adult female deceased inside the home.

Gephardt Daily photo

According to Reed, Weber County fire marshals and sheriff’s detectives are conducting a joint investigation, working to determine the origin of the fire.

Two dogs were found inside the house; both of them were uninjured, Reed said.

The victim’s name has yet to be released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.