Woman killed, male critically injured in Box Elder collision on I-15; weather a possible factor

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Nov. 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A female who was a passenger has died and the male driver of the car was critically injured Tuesday night on Interstate 15 in Box Elder County.

The Prius was southbound on I-15, near milepost 354, at 10:02 p.m. when it hit the concrete barrier, a statement from Utah Highway Patrol says. It came to a rest, facing sideways, on the road’s shoulder.

“This was likely due to weather and roadway conditions,” the UHP statement says. “The adult male driver exited his car, and the adult female front passenger opened her door but remained in the vehicle.

“A second vehicle, a Ford Expedition, struck the male outside of his Prius and then hit the Prius head-on on the front passenger side, striking the female front passenger.

“The female passenger sustained fatal injuries from the impact. The male who was struck outside of his vehicle was transported in critical condition. The occupants of the Expedition did not sustain any injuries.”

The name of the victim has not yet been released. Gephardt Daily will share more information as it is provided.