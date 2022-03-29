Woman dead, man transported to hospital after wrong-way crash in Roy

ROY, Utah, March 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman died Tuesday morning after her car veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle, head on, in Roy.

The victim, a woman estimated to be in her 40s, died at the scene. The man in the other car was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

The accident happened at about 8:55 a.m., Roy Police spokesman Stuart Hackworth told Gephardt Daily.

The woman was southbound on 1900 West, in a black passenger car at about 5200 South, when she crossed into the northbound lane and struck an orange passenger car driven by a man who was stopped waiting to turn left.

“The southbound vehicle crashed head on into the northbound vehicle,” Hackworth said. “The female occupant of the southbound vehicle sustained fatal injuries. The male single occupant of the northbound vehicle was transported. His condition is unknown, but I believe he is expected to survive.

“Our detectives are on the scene,” Hackworth said at 10:15 a.m. “There is nothing at this time to indicate impairment, but it is still under investigation.”

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues. The roadway is expected to reopen at approximately noon.