Woman dead, man wounded in shooting near WinCo Foods in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police and the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a double shooting Friday night in which one person was killed and another wounded.

Sgt. Melody Cutler, with the Unified Police Department, said the initial call came in at about 5:30 p.m., reporting an assault with a weapon. It was quickly followed by multiple calls reporting shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, in her late 30s, deceased in the parking lot at the Hilton Hotel, Cutler said.

A 36-year-old man also had been shot and ran into the WinCo Foods store, where he was first treated by WinCo employees who fashioned makeshift tourniquets, until a police officer came in and applied another tourniquet.

The wounded man was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in serious condition, and is expected to survive.

Cutler said police don’t have a lot of details, but it’s still very early in the investigation.

She said witnesses reported seeing a male and female leaving the scene on foot. The male was wearing dark clothing and the female was dressed in a floral shirt and jeans.

“We don’t know if they were involved,” Cutler said, “but we’d like to talk with them regarding what they may have seen or heard, or what they know about the incident.”

Additionally, witnesses saw a white 2005 Cadillac CTS leave the area.

Cutler said the Violent Crimes Unit will be on scene for several hours.

“We don’t know if there was any relationship between the two parties who were shot, or who may have done it,” she said.

Unified Police officials shut down the WinCo while they continue the investigation.

Cutler said a weapon has been recovered; however, it isn’t know if another weapon was involved or if there were multiple shooters. It still isn’t clear if the victims were specifically targeted or if the shootings were random.

Investigators will be checking surveillance video from the area.

The police are asking anyone who sees a white 2005 Cadillac CTS to call 801-743-7000 and report where it was seen. Likewise, police want to hear from the male and female who left the scene on foot, as well as the people in the Cadillac who may have witnessed something that would aid with the investigation.