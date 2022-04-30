Woman deceased after firing on officers in Riverdale, police say

RIVERDALE, Utah, April 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Riverdale woman died from what police say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an initial call from a man who said his wife had fired a weapon inside their home.

Riverdale police responded to the scene, near 700 West and 4100 South, after the call came to dispatch at 7:41 p.m. Friday.

Police met the caller outside the home.

As officers approached the house, they encountered a woman who retreated back into the residence.

“Moments later the female fired multiple gunshots through the window at the officers,” says a statement released by the Riverdale Police Department.

“The officers took cover and contained the female suspect to the residence. The Ogden Metro Swat Team responded and attempted to contact the female who was inside the home.

“After several attempts to contact the female with no success the SWAT team entered the home and found her deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”