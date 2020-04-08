Woman dies after car-pickup collision in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Utah, April 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver died after what initially appeared to be a survivable traffic accident Wednesday morning in West Haven.

A report from the Utah Department of Public Safety says the accident happened at about 6:37 a.m. on Midland Drive at 1900 West.

“A silver passenger car was traveling southbound on 1900 West in the left turn lane to go eastbound on Midland Drive,” the report says.

“A white pickup was traveling northbound on 1900 West in the left lane approaching Midland Drive. The light was showing green for both northbound and southbound lanes.

“The silver passenger car turned left in front of the white pickup. The vehicles crashed in a near head-on manner.”

Each vehicle was occupied only by its driver, the report says.

“The medical staff on scene stated the 70-year-old driver of the silver car had a likely broken leg. While on scene, she was conscious, breathing and alert. She was transported to the hospital via ambulance.”

The driver of the pickup complained of possible injury, but refused medical attention at the scene, the report says.

Officials got an update hours later about the 70-year-old woman.

“Troopers later learned that this afternoon the female driver of the silver car passed away at the hospital.”

The name of the victim has not yet been released. Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is released.