Woman dies after Tooele County rollover

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman has died after she suffered what initially appeared to be survivable injuries in a Tooele County rollover.

A statement from the Utah Highway Patrol says the accident happened at about 6:52 a.m. Sunday, just before dawn, near mile marker 40 on westbound Interstate 80. In the car were a husband, wife, and their adult child.

“The vehicle drifted off the roadway to the left and corrected back onto the roadway,” the UHP statement says. ” The vehicle overcorrected and went back off the roadway to the left and rolled.

“The female passenger was ejected and was flown by helicopter to the University of Utah hospital with what was believed at the time serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The other two occupants sustained minor injuries and were also transported by ground to the same hospital.

“At approximately 4 p.m., the Utah Highway Patrol received a phone call that the female had passed away.”

