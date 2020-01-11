Woman dies days after collision with Tesla in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Days days after a car crash that left a West Valley City woman in critical condition, Salt Lake City Police officials have reported she has died.

“We are sad to report Sarina Astorga, 50, has died from injuries sustained in a traffic accident at 900 W. North Temple St. on January 5th,” a SLCPD tweet says.

“Sarina was driving the Nissan that was struck in this accident. The accident remains under investigation at this time.”

Astorga died on Thursday.