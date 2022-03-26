Woman in extremely critically condition after motorcycle collides with minivan in Murray crash

MURRAY, Utah, March 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist is in extremely critical condition after she collided with a minivan Saturday near 900 E. Van Winkle Expressway, police say.

Kristen Reardon, Murray City Police spokeswoman, told Gephardt Daily, the accident happened at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

A vehicle traveling northbound on 900 east was attempting to turn left and the motorcyclist heading southbound on 900 east hit the back of that vehicle as they turned,” Reardon said.

“The motorcycle driver was transported to the hospital and extremely critical condition.”

The driver of the SUV reported no injuries, Reardon said.

The accident investigation team was called to the site and collected evidence throughout the afternoon.

The Utah Department of Transportation estimated the scene would cleared by 6 p.m.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.