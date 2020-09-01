Woman faces double felonies after lighting noodles on fire in Millcreek store

MILLCREEK, Utah, Sept. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman is facing felony charges after police say she entered a Smith’s grocery store in Millcreek and lighted a package of ramen noodles on fire.

Ruth Marie Jefferson, 37, faces charges of:

Aggravated arson, a first-degree felony

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

A probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Unified Police Department said the woman filled her shopping cart with merchandise, then made her way to the noodle aisle.

“Female suspect was at the Smiths store and lit a package of ramen on fire in aisle 12th which was originally on the shelve, and a customer knocked it down to the middle of the floor,” the UPD statement says.

“Indication that she was possibly planning to light more fires in other aisles. Female had a cart load of merchandise and was possibly using the fire as a distraction to steal the merchandise in the cart.”

Jefferson also has pending shoplifting cases from March and April of this year.

In this case, Jefferson’s bail has been set at $40,020.