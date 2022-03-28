Woman fatally injured in Foothill Drive auto-pedestrian accident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating a late night auto-pedestrian accident which claimed the life of a 69-year-old woman Sunday.

Police were called to 2401 S. Foothill Drive about 9:55 p.m. where witnesses said the woman was struck while trying to cross the street.

First responders attempted to save the woman’s life but she was pronounced dead within a few minutes of their arrival.

The driver who was involved in the crash remained on scene and was said to be cooperating with investigators.

Witnesses told Gephardt Daily the woman did not appear to be in a crosswalk at the time of the accident.

The victim’s name has yet to be released.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.