Woman fatally injured in Magna auto-pedestrian accident

MAGNA, Utah, Aug.30,2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Magna are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident which happened early Sunday morning.

Lt. Manfred Lassig, watch commander for Unified Police, told Gephardt Daily a woman was crossing mid block on 8400 West near 2760 South about 2:00 a.m. when she was hit by a northbound car.

According to Lassig, the woman was in a poorly lit stretch of road and the driver claims he simply did not see her.

Lassig said it was possible the woman had been struck by a second vehicle although only one driver remained at the scene.

Investigators from the Critical Accident Reconstruction Team were attempting to determine exactly how the accident happened.

8400 West was expected to remain closed for at least 3 to 4 hours.

The victim’s name has yet to be released.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.