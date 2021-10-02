Woman fatally injured in West Jordan chain-reaction crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 67-year-old woman died Friday evening when her vehicle was involved in a collision on northbound Bangerter Highway.

“It happened around 5:30 p.m. A five-car accident between 7600 and 7700 South,” West Jordan Police Sgt. Saunders told Gephardt Daily.

Saunders said traffic was slowing because of an incident in Taylorsville, and when one vehicle hit another, it set off a chain-reaction crash.

The deceased woman, whose name has not been released, was the only casualty. Saunders said no one else was injured, and everyone involved was cooperative with police.

Bangerter Highway was closed while the accident was investigated and reopened once the scene was cleared.