BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff accused of sexual assault in civil lawsuit

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, May 21, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A civil suit filed by attorneys for a Salt Lake County woman alleges she was raped and choked by Brigham Young University quarterback Jake Retzlaff.

The complaint alleges that the woman, identified in court documents as “Jane Doe A.G.,” connected with Retzlaff over social media and agreed to go to his Utah County residence to hang out. She went on Nov. 22, 2023, taking along a friend, court paperwork says.

A.G. said she and her friend went to Retzlaff’s room with him to play Fortnite and visited with his friends and teammates.

A.G.’s account in the complaint said her friend later left, and A.G. and Retzlaff started to watch a movie. A.G. says the two began to kiss, then Retzlaff tried to touch her breasts and genitals, so she pulled away, saying “wait.” A.G. said Retzlaff became more forceful, ignoring her utterances of “wait” and “no.” She was raped, she said, and felt her airway was restricted as he allegedly held her down at the neck.

Retzlaff’s attorney, Mark Baute, released a statement, quoted by ESPN and other news agencies, saying his client was “factually innocent” of the allegations.

“We look forward to proving that innocence. Jake’s focus this year will be on football. We don’t try cases in the media, we will respect the process and establish Jake’s innocence through the judicial system.”

A.G.’s complaint also says that when she first reported the incident to BYU police a few days later, she did not share Retzlaff’s name because “the officer she spoke to said if she did then detectives would show up at Retzlaff’s house to question him, and would share her name with him,” the civil lawsuit says. “She was scared and in shock and not ready to confront him.

“At some point after speaking to the police, an officer reached out to her asking for the name because someone else filed a complaint against a football player, and the police wanted to see if it was the same person.

“At that point, Jane Doe A.G. shared Retzlaff’s name, and the Provo police then encouraged her not to do anything because, as they claimed, ‘sexual assault victims never get justice,'” the complaint says.

Provo Police statement

The Provo Police Department released a statement Wednesday evening:

“The Provo Police Department is aware of a civil suit involving an allegation of rape made by an anonymous plaintiff against a BYU football player. Provo Police Department has not been served any legal filing relating to this civil case.

“The civil suit includes enough detail of the alleged assault for the department to identify a possible correlating case report. Our records show that on November 27th, 2023, our department received a phone report from a woman with the initials A.G. who gave a similar account. She was treated with courtesy and care. The complainant in that case was given several opportunities to identify her abuser. She declined to do so, as is her right, and the case was subsequently closed.

“Collected evidence was examined, and it revealed no actionable investigative leads. Our victim advocates followed up several times to offer services but received no response.

“Because the civil suit does not identify the victim, we cannot be certain our police report is the same incident referenced by the plaintiff, but it does seem likely given the information we have.

“The civil suit states that Provo Police personnel discouraged the victim from proceeding, by telling her there is no justice for victims of sexual abuse. From everything we have reviewed, this is not true. We have a team of dedicated investigators and victim advocates whose sole mission is to provide justice to victims of sexual abuse. They do not send people away, warning them there is no justice for victims.

“Our Special Victims Unit investigations regularly result in criminal accountability for offenders. We hope the plaintiff chooses to make a statement to further the criminal investigation if desired. We will continue to assist and serve all victims of abuse.”

BYU statement

Brigham Young University released a statement earlier in the day.

“The university takes any allegation very seriously, following all processes and guidelines mandated by Title IX,” the statement says. “Due to federal and university privacy laws and practices for students, the university will not be able to provide additional comment.”

No criminal charges have been filed against Retzlaff in regard to the case.

