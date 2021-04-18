Woman critically injured in Brigham City crash

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, April 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was airlifted to an Ogden hospital after she was involved in a four-vehicle collision Saturday Brigham City police say.

Brigham City officers and medical personnel were called at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday to the scene, at 990 S. Main St., Lt. Tony Ferderber, Brigham City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“Basically, what we’ve got was a pickup was southbound on Main, and it’s looking like the driver was distracted and swerved into oncoming traffic,” Ferderber said.

“A couple northbound cars swerved to miss him, and another hit him,” he said, adding that the pickup truck rolled because of the impact.

Ferderber said the car’s driver was severely injured and that her left hand and left foot were “partially severed” by a “crushing” impact. Her injuries were consistent with her car being hit in the area of the driver’s door.

The victim, believed to be about 40, was taken to a nearby hospital, then airlifted to Ogden Regional Medical Center, he said.

“Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening,” Ferderber said.

“They airlifted her because they are trying to save her hand with reconstructive surgery.”

Two other people, who were in the pickup, suffered minor injuries, Ferderber said.

“They were transported, but it was more of a precautionary thing,” he said.