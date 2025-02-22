Woman found dead after Logan house fire

LOGAN, Utah, Feb. 22, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was found dead inside a structure after it burned, Logan City police announced Saturday.

Crews were dispatched at 7:45 a.m. Saturday to the structure, in the area of 900 West 100 South.

“At this time, the cause and origin of the fire have yet to be determined,” an LCPD statement says.

“We can confirm one person was found dead inside the structure. The decedent is an adult female. Further details are not being released pending notification of family.

“Victim advocates from Cache County Attorney’s Office are on scene to help those affected by this tragic incident.”

Gephardt Daily will share additional details as they are available.