Woman found deceased outside home in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 26-year-old woman has been found deceased outside a home in Sandy, police said Friday afternoon.

Sandy Police Department Sgt. Clayton Swensen told Gephardt Daily the incident occurred in the area of 200 E. Pioneer Ave.

At this time the woman’s cause of death is not clear.

Investigators are on scene, Swensen said.

The road in that area has been shut down as the woman was moved to the front of the residence so first responders could perform lifesaving measures, as she was found in a “tight area.”

The woman has not been identified pending notification of family.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.