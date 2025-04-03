Woman found in Ogden roadway with gunshot wound dies at hospital

OGDEN, Utah, April 3, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman found in the roadway in Ogden with a gunshot wound to her chest has died at the hospital.

Ogden City police were called to the scene at the 400 block of 800 North at 9:06 p.m. Wednesday.

“Upon arrival, they discovered a 40-year-old female with a single gunshot wound to her left upper chest,” an OCPD news release says. “The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.”

An investigation is underway, the release says.

“At this early stage, victim information will not be released, and there does not appear to be any danger to the public.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 801-395-8224. We appreciate the assistance witnesses provide and encourage anyone with additional information to come forward.”