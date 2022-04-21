Woman found stabbed, bleeding in Salt Lake City alley

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police responded to the scene after an unidentified woman was found unconscious and bleeding heavily in an alleyway on the near eastside.

Officers arrived at the scene, at 280 E. Hampton Ave., just after 7:30 a.m. after being summoned by a community member.

“Paramedics arrive on scene and began to render aid to this person,” Sgt. Mark Wian, SLCPD, told reporters at the scene. “They were transported to an area hospital in critical condition, but stable. It was determined this person had been stabbed.”

The woman underwent emergency surgery, which helped stabilize her.

“We’re still in the process of trying to identify who this person is,” Wian said.

After officers secured the scene, crime lab technicians began a forensic investigation. Wian said surrounding roads will probably be blocked until about noon, and drivers should find alternate routes.

Wian said officers are talking to neighbors and seeking surveillance video, especially anything recorded between 6:45 and 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-72348.