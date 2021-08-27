Woman from West Point killed in Soda Springs, Idaho crash

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho, Aug. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 65-year-old woman from West Point was killed in a crash in Soda Springs, Idaho, Friday morning.

At 10:34 a.m., the Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 2nd South Street and South Main Street at mile post 405 in Soda Springs, according to a news release.

The victim, Susan Brown, who was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson, was exiting the Maverik parking lot to turn west on to 2nd South Street. She sideswiped a 2006 GMC Sierra Pickup with a horse trailer that was westbound in the right lane.

Brown, who was wearing a helmet, succumbed to her injuries on scene.

The driver of the pickup, Eugene Hullinger, 67, and his passenger Margery Hullinger, 65, both of Manila, were not injured, the news release said.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police with assistance from Soda Springs Police Department and the Caribou Sheriff’s Office.