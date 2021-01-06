Woman hit by truck in Ogden transported to hospital

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and fire department EMTs responded to an auto-pedestrian accident Tuesday evening on the 400 block of 2nd Street in Ogden.

The accident happened at about 6 p.m., and 2nd Street was blocked to traffic from Washington Boulevard to at least a block east of the scene for at least two hours.

Lt. Ward, with the Ogden Police Department, said the accident involved a 40-year-old Weber County woman who stepped out in front of a truck as she attempted to cross the street.

“She had very minor injuries,” Ward told Gephardt Daily. “A few lacerations. She was transported to the hospital as a precaution — maybe a few stitches.”

The driver of the truck was not cited, Ward said, because the pedestrian was at fault.