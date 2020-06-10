Woman in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, June 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and fire department first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in which one person was critically injured.

The collision happened at about 9:10 p.m. at 7800 South and 5600 West.

Sgt. J.C. Holt, with the West Jordan Police Department, said the crash involved a passenger car and a small SUV.

“The passenger car was hit broadside, and the female driver, 24 years old, was unconscious,” Holt told Gephardt Daily. “She didn’t regain consciousness and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.”

Holt said the woman was taken into surgery upon arrival at the hospital.

The woman’s boyfriend, who was a passenger in the car, had only minor cuts and bruises, Holt said.

The driver of the small SUV, also a woman, was the only person in that vehicle.

“She was checked out on scene and went home,” Holt said.

The accident is under investigation, and the crash analysis reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

According to witnesses, one car was turning, and “one of the cars possibly didn’t yield to a red light, but it still hasn’t been determined which vehicle may have failed to yield,” Holt said.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made available.