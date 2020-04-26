Woman in critical condition after 2nd ATV crash in Tooele County in 24 hours

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, April 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman is in critical condition after an ATV crash at Five Mile Pass Sunday afternoon, the second crash in that area in 24 hours.

Bureau of Land Management officials said four people were riding in the ATV and took a corner too sharply, causing it to roll, officials said.

One woman was airlifted to an area hospital, while another woman was transported to hospital by ground ambulance. The other two passengers were not injured.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.

A man in his 20s was killed Saturday night after an ATV crash in the Five Mile Pass area.