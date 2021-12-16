Woman in critical condition after auto-pedestrian crash in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Taylorsville Thursday morning.

Taylorsville Police officials said the incident occurred in the area of 5400 S. 1900 West at approximately 7:15 a.m.

It’s not clear at this early stage exactly where the woman was walking when she was hit.

The 58-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital by ground ambulance.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The road was closed in that area immediately following the incident but has since reopened.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.