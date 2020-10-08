Woman in crosswalk killed by pickup truck in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Oct. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman who was still in the crosswalk when a traffic light changed from red to green was struck and killed Thursday morning in Cottonwood Heights.

The name of the 81-year-old victim has not yet been released. The accident happened at about 9:30 a.m. in the area of 8150 S. Wasatch Blvd., Sgt. J.D. Tazoi, Cottonwood Heights Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“A vehicle was traveling northbound, according to witnesses and the driver, and was stopped at a red light when the light turned green,” Tazoi said.

“The driver, an older man, proceeded northbound, and unfortunately an 81-year-old female was still crossing the road. She was struck and run over, and unfortunately passed away as a result of that.”

Tazoi said it appeared the victim was about halfway across the street when she was struck.

The pickup driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Tazoi said it does not appear there’s any criminal incident to the accident, and no charges have been filed.