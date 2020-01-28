Woman in Herriman auto-pedestrian crash lost unborn baby

HERRIMAN, Utah, Jan. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials said a 20-year-old woman injured in an auto-pedestrian crash in Herriman Monday morning was pregnant and lost her baby as a result of the accident.

A news release from Herriman City Police Department said that approximately 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call at the intersection of 4805 West and 11800 South for a crash involving a vehicle versus a pedestrian.

“Upon arrival, first responders located a 20-year-old female with critical injuries who had been struck by an eastbound vehicle, a gray 2015 Kia Optima,” the news release said.

“The female victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Upon arriving

at the hospital, officers were informed that the female was pregnant and towards the end of her second trimester. Despite excellent care from medical staff, the unborn child did not survive.”

The female victim underwent surgery and is now in stable condition and expected to survive her injuries.

The adult male driver of the Kia Optima remained at the scene of the crash and has been fully cooperative with investigators. No criminal charges have been filed against the driver at this time. Lt. Cody Stromberg told Gephardt Daily it was partly dark at the time of the crash and the roads were wet.

Investigators from the joint Southwest Salt Lake Valley CRASH team are working on reconstructing the incident and examining the events leading up to this tragedy, the news release said. Results of those investigations will likely not be finalized for several weeks, if not months, due to the complex nature of such reconstructions. The case will then be reviewed with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.

There are safety devices and a marked crosswalk at that location, however investigators are still working to determine whether the victim was in the crosswalk or had utilized any of the safety devices at the time of the incident.