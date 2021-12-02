Woman in serious condition after crash on Redwood Road in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman is in serious condition after a crash in South Jordan Wednesday afternoon.

South Jordan Police Department Sgt. Eric Anderson told Gephardt Daily information is limited at this time since the investigation into the incident by the Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team is ongoing and active, but three vehicles were involved and it appears one of them ran a red light. The crash occurred at 9800 S. Redwood Road a little after 1 p.m.

All three drivers were transported to area hospitals. Two sustained minor injuries. The woman was transported to Intermountain Medical Center.

“She had some pretty major trauma; some face fractures and a fractured wrist,” Anderson said. Her condition was serious when she was transported, he said.

It does not appear that any of the drivers were under the influence or speeding. Investigators are looking at obtaining video surveillance from nearby businesses to assist in establishing exactly what occurred. Witnesses believed a driver ran a red light.

The road was closed after the crash and reopened at approximately 4 p.m.

The location is the same as an incident that occurred on Friday, Nov. 26 involving two vehicles, a Fox 13 News SUV and a minivan. In that crash, the occupants sustained only minor injuries.

The minivan did not yield the right of way on a left-turn arrow flashing yellow.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.