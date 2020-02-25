Woman in stable condition after being shot outside Salt Lake City apartment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman is in the hospital after being shot Monday night outside of a Salt Lake City apartment building.

Lt. Sweeny, with the Salt Lake City Police Department, said the incident occurred a little after 9 p.m. near The Towers on Main apartments, 1810 S. Main St.

“There was some sort of exchange, and the female was shot in the hip,” Sweeny told Gephardt Daily. “She was transported in a private vehicle to IMC and is in stable condition.”

Sweeny said police are still working to get a clearer picture of what led up to the shooting.

No one has been taken into custody and police are “not sure of a suspect,” but there is no threat to the public, he said.

