Woman in wheelchair dies after being hit by cement truck while crossing street in Logan

LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman died after being hit by a cement truck while crossing Main Street in a motorized wheelchair Friday morning in Logan.

The woman was crossing Main Street near 200 North about 9:50 a.m. in a Jazzy wheelchair when she was hit by a truck turning south onto Main Street, the Logan City Police Department stated in a news release.

The woman “sustained substantial injuries, resulting in her death,” the release states. Her name was not released Friday morning.

Police said southbound traffic in the area was expected to “be disrupted for the next several hours. Please avoid the area and take alternate routes of travel.”

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.