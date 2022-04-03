Woman injured in Utah County rollover on railroad tracks

BENJAMIN, April 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was injured in rollover crash Saturday night which ended with her vehicle on Utah County railroad tracks.

The accident happened at about 11:43 p.m. in the area of 1846 W. 6800 South, Benjamin.

The woman was badly injured according to first responders and was drifting in an out of consciousness as help arrived.

“Spanish Fork Ambulance transported the woman to Mountain View Hospital by ground before Life Flight could get there,” Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff‘s Office, told Gephardt Daily “They were then flown to Utah Valley.”

Cannon said Sunday that the woman’s condition is unknown.

The cause crash remains under investigation.