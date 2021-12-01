Woman injured when pickup truck strikes Brigham City mortuary

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A pickup driver is facing charges and his girlfriend was injured after police say she grabbed his steering wheel and crashed the vehicle into a Brigham City mortuary.

Lt. Tony Ferderber, Brigham City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily officers were called to the scene of the Myers Mortuary, at 205 South and 100 East, which is about a block east of the Brigham City Tabernacle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Police arrived at about 7:38 p.m.

“It was actually the driver of the vehicle who was intoxicated, and he and his girlfriend were arguing apparently,” Ferderber said. “And it sounds like she got upset and grabbed the steering wheel and yanked it to the side, and they hit the building.”

Ferderber said the pickup “knocked a pretty decent hole in the building. You know, it was pretty substantial. And the front of the truck is pretty mangled. It definitely totaled the truck, too”

The driver, who now faces a driving under the influence charge, was unhurt, Ferderber said.

The passenger who allegedly grabbed the wheel did not fare as well.

“She sustained some pretty serious injuries,” Ferderber said. “She’s got some injuries to her leg and to her face. So she was actually brought to Brigham City Hospital and then transported down to Ogden Regional for further treatment.

“It’s not life threatening, but they were definitely some pretty serious injuries to her leg and her face mainly.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional information about the case as details become available.