Woman injures face, back in crash with snowmobile while tubing in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 34-year-old woman sustained significant face and back injuries when she was hit by a snowmobile while tubing Saturday afternoon in Logan Canyon.

Search and rescue crews responded at 3:15 p.m. to assist with an accident involving a snowmobile and a person on a tube near the Peter Sinks parking lot, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

The woman had been tubing with a group about 100-150 yards west of the parking lot, the sheriff’s office stated.

“They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train’ and had begun tubing down the hill,” the release states.

A snowmobile was taking a juvenile up the hill for another tubing run when it crashed into the train of tubes, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The snowmobile had slowed down when a collision occurred with the snowmobile and the ‘train’ of tubers going down the hill,” the news release states.

The group and others at the scene provided basic first aid until paramedics arrived. An AirMed helicopter later transported the woman to University of Utah Hospital to be treated for her injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The Cache County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to be careful and attentive while recreating during this winter season. We encourage everyone to get out and enjoy the many opportunities our mountains provide. But it is important to be aware of the environment and other recreating individuals while doing so,” the news release states.