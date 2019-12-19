Woman jailed after alleged assault at Women’s Crisis Center in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A Cedar City woman has been arrested after police say she assaulted two people at the Woman’s Crisis Center and threatened to kill residents and staffers in September of this year.

September Ashley Martin, 24, was booked into jail late Wednesday on suspicion of:

Two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

The affidavit says that on Sept. 18 of this year, Cedar City Police officers responded to the center on a report of a female assaulting residents with a knife.

“When I arrived, I observed September by the back door, holding two knives,” the probable cause statement says. “I told her to stop, but she ran out back. I found her outside, still holding two knives.”

The officer commanded her multiple times to drop the knives, and “she finally complied,” the statement says. The officer tried to handcuff Martin, but she pulled away.

“I had to tell her multiple times to stop,” the statement says. “While interacting with her, I observed an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person. I also found in the facility a bottle that is believed to be hers.”

The officer then spoke with victims.

“The first individual was locked in a bathroom. September started cutting her way through the door, making multiple stab marks on it,” the officer’s statement says.

“While doing this, she was yelling at the victim that she was going to kill her. When a separate individual walk past the door, September yelled at her and made a stabbing motion in her direction with a knife.”

Martin is being held without bail.

“September is not originally a resident from Cedar City and has no ties to the area,” the officer’s report says. “She had been stranded in Cedar City and had been staying at the Crisis Center. If released, she would likely leave the area as the Crisis Center will no longer allow her to stay there.

“It should also be noted that as I was taking her out of the Crisis Center, she was yelling at the staff that she would be back, and made comments about killing the staff. If released, I have concerns that she would go back to the Crisis Center and continue acts of violence against the staff and residents.”