Woman jailed after alleged attempt to run ‘boyfriend’ off road in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman has been jailed without bail after she allegedly tried to run her “boyfriend” off the road and ended up crashing her own vehicle.

The suspect, 24-year-old Alora Dailey Burgoz, described the male victim as her current boyfriend and said she caught him cheating on her. The male who alerted police described Burgoz as his ex-girlfriend.

Burgoz has been arrested on suspicion of:

Two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

The male victim alerted police to the incident on Friday.

“I responded to the area and located the wrecked vehicle and made contact

with a female subject who identified herself as Alora Burgoz,” says the statement, filed by an officer of the Cedar City Police Department.

“She admitted to driving the vehicle and to following her boyfriend. She stated that she went to visit him and caught him cheating. He attempted to drive off and she followed him trying to get him to stop. She said she followed behind him honking and then pulled up beside him.

“She said she then ‘lost it’ and let go of the steering wheel causing it to go in front of his car and off the road.”

The male victim told officers his ex-girlfriend, Burgoz, “had followed him in her car and first attempted to ‘pit him,’ striking his drivers side rear tire with her passenger side front of her car. She then followed him and pulled up alongside of him. She then swerved in front of him, attempting to run him off the road.”

Burgoz, asked about the collision, “admitted it happened but claimed it was an accident, again stating that she just wanted him to stop,” her probable cause statement says. “I checked Alora’s passenger side front and observed what appeared to be tire marks, and rubber residue.”

Burgoz was arrested for investigation of two counts of aggravated assault, one for her boyfriend/ex-boyfriend and one for a female passenger in his vehicle at the time of the incident.

“Alora told me that she believed the female was in the vehicle at the time of the incident,” the statement says.