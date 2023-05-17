Woman jailed after alleged hatchet attack on boyfriend in Duchesne County

ROOSEVELT, Utah, May 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 30-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday evening after Roosevelt police say she struck her boyfriend in the head with a hatchet, causing him to bleed heavily.

The woman was charged with aggravated assault with a domestic violence enhancement, a third-degree felony. Gephardt Daily is withholding the suspect’s name to protect the privacy of her alleged victim.

“Upon arrival I made contact with the victim,” says the woman’s probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the Roosevelt Police Department. “I could see he was bleeding heavily from the right side of his head. The victim informed me he had gone over to see his girlfriend…. The victim informed me (the suspect) had been drinking, and they had started to fight. He stated (she) picked up a hatchet and struck him in the head with the hatchet.”

The victim named a male witness to the attack. The officer next contacted the female suspect.

“Post Miranda, she denied hitting the victim and stated the shelf in her room fell and hit him in the head. She stated (the same male witness) had witnessed the whole event.”

The officer next contacted the named witness.

“He became emotional, and he stated he saw (the suspect) wave the hatchet, and hit the victim in the head. Due to the extent of the injuries sustained by the victim, and his statements being corroborated by (the witness), (the suspect) was taken into custody.”