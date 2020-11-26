Woman jailed after alleged theft of business’ tip jar, assault of operator and officers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City woman was booked into jail Wednesday after police say she stole a tip jar from a business operator, then kicked him in the crotch while trying to escape, and later kicked arresting officers.

Antwanaia Le King, 22, was booked on suspicion of:

Robbery, a second-degree felony

Two counts of assault by a prisoner, a third-degree felony

Refusal to provide or information, a class B misdemeanor

An officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department wrote in an affidavit that he was called to the scene after the business operator called dispatch.

“The A/P (accused person) was located a short distance from the robbery and had been followed by witnesses from the scene,” the statement says. “Officers observed the A/P trying to conceal cash money into her pockets. The A/P was taken into custody and refused to identify herself to officers when asked. The victim visually identified the A/P as the person who had stolen his money and kicked him.

“The A/P was being taken to a patrol car in handcuffs and kicked two separate uniformed patrol officers in the legs, causing pain to both officer’s legs.”

King, who was on probation or parole at the time of the incident, the statement says, is being held without bail.