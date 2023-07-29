Woman jailed after allegedly biting off chunk of relative’s ear

PROVO, Utah, July 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Pleasant Grove woman has been booked into the Utah County jail after allegedly biting off a chunk of an older relative’s ear.

Provo police responded to a residence on Friday after dispatch got a call with the line remaining open.

“Dispatach notated that they could hear voices in the background of the call, and could hear someone trying to take the phone away from the caller,” say arrest documents for Rebecca Rae Nelson, 42.

“Dispatch later reported that (a female resident) was trying to give the address, and a second female said, ‘Please don’t make me,’ then tried to take the phone away a second time, while saying she was trying to stop something.”

Provo police arrived on scene to find a man with an injury to his ear.

“When I asked him how it occurred, he stated Rebecca had entered the home, stated ‘I’m going to kill you’ and then bit his ear, tearing a chunk of skin from the ear. It was a large enough chunk that (the victim) was holding the chunk of skin in his hand when I arrived.

“He also disclosed that Rebecca had strangled him, using both hands on his neck. A strangulation form was completed. Pictures of the injury to his ear were taken. When asked how Rebecca had gained access to the home, (the victim) confirmed that she had knocked on the door, and he opened the door, letting her in.”

Nelson was booked into the Utah county jail for investigation of:

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Mayhem, a second-degree felony

Damage/interrupt communication device, a class B misdemeanor

Nelson was ordered held without bail.