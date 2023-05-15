Woman killed, 5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Layton

LAYTON, Utah, May 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was killed and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening.

The near head-on crash occurred on Gordon Avenue near 2300 West just before 7 p.m., Layton City Police Sgt. Tracy Hokum said.

All five occupants in a westbound vehicle were transported to an area hospital, including a woman who later died, Hokum told Gephardt Daily.

A child in the eastbound vehicle also was taken to a hospital following the crash, police said.

Gordon Avenue was closed between 2200 West and 2325 West while police investigated the crash.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.