Woman killed in accident at Grantsville Purple Mattress facility

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, May 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 52-year-old woman died in an industrial accident at a Purple Mattress manufacturing facility in Grantsville Thursday afternoon.

The woman first caught her arm in the machine at the facility at 441 S. Sheep Lane just after 4:30 p.m., according to Grantsville police officials. She was then pulled into the machine.

Efforts by first responders to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.

The woman’s identity has not been released pending notification of family.

The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Purple Mattress communications director Misty Bond issued the following statement:

“We are saddened to report that a Purple employee was injured while working and later succumbed to her injuries at our Grantsville location. We have shut down manufacturing pending an investigation as we place the health and safety of our employees first and foremost. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. We ask that everyone please respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

Gephardt Daily wil have more on this developing story as information is made available.