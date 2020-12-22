Woman killed in crash on Interstate 70 in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 in Sevier County on Monday morning.

A news release from Utah Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at about 7 a.m. near mile marker 148 on Interstate 70, one mile west of the SR-24 turn-off to go toward Hanksville.

“A westbound Toyota 4Runner left the road to the left, sharply came back across the road to the right and then it departed the roadway striking an embankment which caused the vehicle to roll numerous times,” the news release said. “The vehicle had eight occupants, of which six were not seat-belted and were ejected during the rollover.”

The driver and front seat passenger were the only occupants wearing seat belts. They were not ejected. One adult female who was ejected died at the scene. Other occupants received varying injuries from critical to non-life-threatening and were transported to local hospitals.

The crash involves foreign nationals from at least three different countries. The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the UHP investigation. There was fog in the area at the time of the accident, but it is unknown if visibility was a factor in the crash.

The deceased woman has not been identified pending notification of family.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.