Woman killed in crash on SR-191 in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, May 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was killed and a 2-year-old was hospitalized following a crash on State Route 191 in San Juan County Sunday night.

A news release from Utah Highway Patrol said that just before 10 p.m., there was a three-vehicle crash at mile post 78.

“A black Ford F-350 pulling a 25-foot enclosed trailer was traveling northbound in front of a red Chevrolet Tahoe,” the news release said. “The Tahoe was attempting to pass the Ford in a no passing zone when it collided, head-on, with a silver Dodge Ram pickup traveling in the opposite direction.”

The Tahoe was then pushed into the Ford’s trailer where both vehicles and trailer continued northbound veering off to the shoulder. The Dodge came to a stop in southbound lanes.

The female driver of the Tahoe died on scene as a result of her injuries. The 2-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, the news release said. The driver and passenger of the Dodge Ram were also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. All five occupants of the Ford were treated and released on scene.

Crews were on scene for nearly four hours through the night and will be returning Monday to complete their investigation.

The identity of the deceased woman has not been released pending notification of family.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.