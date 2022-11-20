Woman killed in downtown Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in downtown Salt Lake City’s popular club district.

An SLCPD watch commander told Gephardt Daily the 2 a.m. shooting took place during an altercation near 300 South West Temple.

The female victim “was transported to the hospital by her friends where she was pronounced deceased.

“Homicide detectives are on scene investigating. There are currently no suspects.”

Police set up crime tape around the nearby public parking lots where the shooting was first reported.

“Anyone with any information or any witnesses are encouraged to call the police department.”

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.