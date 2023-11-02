Woman killed in St. George auto-pedestrian crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Wednesday night in St. George.

“ALL LANES OF BLUFF STREET ARE CLOSED from approximately 400 N to 600 N due to an auto versus pedestrian accident,” St. George police posted in a highly-capitalized 9 p.m. statement on social media.

“Unfortunately the adult female died at the scene.

“The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.”

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed to crash to come forward by contacting 435–627-4300.

“More information to follow as it becomes available.”