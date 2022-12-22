Woman missing from Sevier County since Tuesday found safe in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 26-year-old woman reported missing Tuesday in Sevier County has been located in Emery County.

Kennedie Neathery was found on the Temple Mountain Road, a Sevier County Sheriff’s Office statement issued Thursday says.

“A person traveling the road noticed Neathery’s Jeep stopped on the road and stopped to check on it. They reported Neathery as the person in the vehicle and contacted the local dispatch,” the SCSO news release says.

“Emery County Sheriff‘s Office sent deputies and an ambulance to the scene.”

Neathery was being sent to a hospital for non-emergency medical care, the SCSO statement says.

“We appreciate all who were searching and sharing the information on this. It made the difference.”