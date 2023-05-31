Woman rescued after hiking injury in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, May 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County Search and Rescue and Ogden City Fire responded Tuesday to an injured female hiker above Indian Trail.

“The crews did a great job getting to the woman, but due to washed out parts of the trail, Life Flight was called to fly her out,” says a statement issued by Weber County SAR.

“The woman was transported safely and her injuries were attended to. Thank you to Ogden City Fire Department and Intermountain Life Flight for your teamwork and assistance during this situation.”

WCSAR also shared photos, below: