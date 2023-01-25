Woman rescued by DPS helicopter after plane crash in Rich County

RICH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was hospitalized with minor injuries Tuesday night after her small plane crashed in the Monte Cristo area, near State Route 39, in Rich County.

Lt. Colby Ryan, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, said the call alerting crews to the crash came in at about 7:45 p.m., and crews from both counties headed to the scene.

“The plane that actually crashed in Rich County, but due to the conditions and the road being snowed over, Search and Rescue units for Rich County and Weber County responded, as well as Department of Public Safety’s helicopter,” Ryan told Gephardt Daily.

Both counties dispatched Search and Rescue snowmobile teams, he said.

“They were on their way up when the DPS helicopter located down airplane and they were able to get single female occupant, the pilot, up into the helicopter,” Ryan said. “They transported her to the hospital with minor injuries and for observation because she’d been out in the cold for a couple hours.”

Ryan said the 41-year-old woman was well prepared for the weather, and that likely lessened the threat of hypothermia.

The Rich County Sheriff’s Department will be the local agency investigating the incident, Ryan said. The National Transportation Board is the national agency.